iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:IEF)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1533 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.12. 16,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,573,839. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.57 and a 52-week high of $114.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.77.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

