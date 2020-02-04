iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:IEF)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1533 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.
Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.12. 16,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,573,839. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.57 and a 52-week high of $114.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.77.
About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
