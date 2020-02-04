iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1887 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Agency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

AGZ traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $116.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,609. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.67 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.15.

