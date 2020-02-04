iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund (BMV:AGG) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund (BMV:AGG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2434 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.45. iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $1,920.01 and a 12-month high of $2,156.27.

