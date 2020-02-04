iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) is Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Marino Stram & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,721 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC owned 0.41% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $6,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AOR. Madrona Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,614,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 56,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 39,452 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 23,677 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,093,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,754 shares in the last quarter.

AOR opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.62. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $48.64.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

