iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704,738 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,711,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,779,000 after buying an additional 2,519,610 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,208,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,919,000 after buying an additional 1,691,336 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $82,802,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,666,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,239 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $64.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,957,364 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.50.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.