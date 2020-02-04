iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) Stake Boosted by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 125.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 824,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,052,000 after buying an additional 30,780 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after buying an additional 12,132 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 79,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 10,694.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 68,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after buying an additional 67,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,351,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.99. 209,139 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.