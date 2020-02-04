iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 212.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period.

BATS QUAL traded up $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.15. The stock had a trading volume of 305,269 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.74. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

