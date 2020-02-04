iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF (BATS:FIBR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.26

iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF (BATS:FIBR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2635 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Shares of FIBR stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.23. The company had a trading volume of 562 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.48. iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF has a one year low of $96.50 and a one year high of $101.19.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.