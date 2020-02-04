iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.23

iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2252 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.67. The stock had a trading volume of 26,498 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.94. iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.44 and a 1-year high of $51.12.

