iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1218 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.29. 4,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,005. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.81. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57.

