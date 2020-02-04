iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEARCA:IBHC)

iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1134 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.81. 681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,758. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.84. iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $25.29.

