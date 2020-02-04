iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1186 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.15. iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $25.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.27.

