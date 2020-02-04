iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0291 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

IBMP stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.51. 89 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,993. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.08. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $26.61.

