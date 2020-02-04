iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 80.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 92,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after purchasing an additional 41,379 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 35,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA LQD traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $130.36. The stock had a trading volume of 29,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,157,819. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $115.42 and a 12-month high of $131.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.3368 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

