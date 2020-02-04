iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Holdings Decreased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,913 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.26% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $9,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 40,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 7,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,691,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,694. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.04 and its 200-day moving average is $47.14.

