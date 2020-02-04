iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Stock Position Lifted by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,205 shares during the period. iShares MSCI China ETF comprises 1.5% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA owned 0.26% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $12,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,284,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,317,000 after purchasing an additional 741,907 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,962,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,741,000. Starr International Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,575,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 28,362.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 143,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 143,230 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.50. The company had a trading volume of 173,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,956,664. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $53.12 and a 12 month high of $67.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.68.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.