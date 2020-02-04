iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Purchased by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.1% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

NYSEARCA IGSB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,761. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.64. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $54.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.1313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%.

