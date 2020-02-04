iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $107.37 and last traded at $107.35, with a volume of 167100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.35.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.129 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUB. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6,143.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 125,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,409,000 after acquiring an additional 123,850 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 140,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. C J Advisory Inc now owns 52,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 198,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,172,000 after purchasing an additional 143,689 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SUB)

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.