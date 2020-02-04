iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $107.37 and last traded at $107.35, with a volume of 167100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.35.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.129 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.79.
iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SUB)
iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).
