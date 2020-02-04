iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 1.9% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,645. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.80 and a 200 day moving average of $152.44. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $137.67 and a 1 year high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

