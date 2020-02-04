iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) is RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,007,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,929 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF comprises about 3.7% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $152,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 958.3% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 31,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,337,000 after buying an additional 24,605 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 49,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after buying an additional 22,173 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,537,000.

Shares of IYG stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.53. The stock had a trading volume of 76,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,906. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.24. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $121.14 and a 52-week high of $155.10.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

