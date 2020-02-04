iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Hits New 1-Year High at $138.85

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $138.85 and last traded at $138.81, with a volume of 1200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.95.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.85.

Get iShares US Consumer Goods ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. grace capital lifted its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. grace capital now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.