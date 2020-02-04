iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1638 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.08. The company had a trading volume of 30,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,790. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.41. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $38.26.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

