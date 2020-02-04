iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 257,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,023,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.98. 221,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,860,614. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.48.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

