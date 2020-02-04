Jabodon PT Co. Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 62,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,209,000. Alibaba Group makes up 5.0% of Jabodon PT Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.21.

BABA traded up $10.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,670,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,994,637. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.24. The firm has a market cap of $542.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.21. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

