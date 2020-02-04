Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target Raised to $156.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Shares of JKHY traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.98. 397,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,759. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $126.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.10.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $154,290.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $142,866.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark S. Forbis sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $219,320.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,378.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,292 shares of company stock valued at $637,491. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 387.2% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 62.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 40.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

