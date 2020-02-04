Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0769 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

JMBS stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.34. 95,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,051. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.27. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $52.70.

