John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $423.87

John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $423.87 and traded as low as $420.00. John Menzies shares last traded at $427.00, with a volume of 53,187 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a report on Monday, January 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 539 ($7.09) target price on shares of John Menzies in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 461.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 423.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 601.17. The company has a market cap of $359.90 million and a P/E ratio of -711.67.

John Menzies plc provides distribution and aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution services. This segment also provides marketing and logistics services. The Aviation segment offers ground handling and cargo services; cargo forwarding services; and fuelling and fuel farm management services.

