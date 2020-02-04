Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

JE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut Just Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Just Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Just Energy Group stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,986. Just Energy Group has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $4.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17. The stock has a market cap of $212.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $582.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that Just Energy Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Just Energy Group by 313.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 742,095 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $711,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Just Energy Group by 376.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 176,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 139,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Just Energy Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 122,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Just Energy Group by 68.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

