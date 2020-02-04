Kanawha Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 865 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after acquiring an additional 887,115 shares during the last quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.2% during the third quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 7,948 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Adobe by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,448 shares of the software company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its holdings in Adobe by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $358.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $169.30 billion, a PE ratio of 59.67, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $248.06 and a 52 week high of $358.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $339.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $901,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,793 shares of company stock valued at $21,169,089 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Griffin Securities boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.28.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

