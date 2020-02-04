Kanawha Capital Management LLC Buys 7,550 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 956.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $21.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.