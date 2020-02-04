Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $46,000 Stake in Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

In related news, Director Neil P. Farmer acquired 11,285 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $45,704.25. Company insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDRR stock opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. Medalist Diversified REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th.

