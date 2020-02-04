Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 738 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEU. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NewMarket in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in NewMarket by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in NewMarket in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in NewMarket by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $445.92 on Tuesday. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $382.88 and a fifty-two week high of $505.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.53.

NEU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

