Kansas City Life Insurance Co (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Kansas City Life Insurance Co (OTCMKTS:KCLI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th.

OTCMKTS:KCLI opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $312.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.73. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.44 million for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 3.46%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The company offers term, return of premium, universal, indexed universal, variable universal, and whole life insurance products, as well as annuities.

