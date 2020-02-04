KBC Groep (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $74.55

KBC Groep NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.55 and traded as low as $73.60. KBC Groep shares last traded at $73.60, with a volume of 808 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.52 and a 200-day moving average of $68.34.

About KBC Groep (OTCMKTS:KBCSF)

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. It accepts deposits; offers home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, asset management, and life and non-life insurance; payments, and money and debt market services; investment fund solutions; brokerage and corporate finance, foreign trade finance, cash management, leasing, etc.; and other specialized financial products and services.

