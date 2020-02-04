Kennametal Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%.

Kennametal has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kennametal to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $27.49 and a 12-month high of $42.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $505.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.96 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ronald L. Port sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KMT shares. ValuEngine lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.50 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Kennametal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

