Kennametal Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%.
Kennametal has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kennametal to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.
Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $27.49 and a 12-month high of $42.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
In other news, VP Ronald L. Port sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on KMT shares. ValuEngine lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.50 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Kennametal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.
About Kennametal
Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.
