Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.77. Kennametal also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.20-1.50 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Kennametal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised Kennametal from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Longbow Research lowered Kennametal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $30.50 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMT traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.57. The stock had a trading volume of 980,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.32. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $27.49 and a 1-year high of $42.03.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $505.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.96 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

In other news, VP Ronald L. Port sold 1,500 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $51,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.