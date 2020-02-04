Kilo Goldmines (CVE:KGL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Kilo Goldmines Ltd (CVE:KGL) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 200000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,063.65. The stock has a market cap of $848,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.01.

Kilo Goldmines Company Profile (CVE:KGL)

Kilo Goldmines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It explores for gold and iron deposits. The company's flagship property is the Somituri project, which consists of six exploitation licences covering an area of approximately 361 square kilometers of the Ngayu Archaean Greenstone Belt in Oriental Province.

