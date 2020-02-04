Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 28,675 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,675 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.44% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF stock opened at $41.32 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.43.

