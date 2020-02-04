Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,079 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,815,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,627 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1,632.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,122,790 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $62,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,972 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1,094.9% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 960,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $53,518,000 after purchasing an additional 879,798 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 790,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,654,000. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $60.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $63.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.81. The firm has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.67.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

