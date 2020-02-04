Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $2.95 Million Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108,248 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 41,269 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 16,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,204,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after acquiring an additional 63,264 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 38,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,491,000.

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $23.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

