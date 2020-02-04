Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $6.11 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 421,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,444 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 0.7% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $15.19.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

