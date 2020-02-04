Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000.

NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.41 on Tuesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $50.16 and a twelve month high of $50.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average of $50.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.1029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%.

