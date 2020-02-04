Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 30,452 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,452 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDYV. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 277,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDYV stock opened at $52.53 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $55.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.12.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

