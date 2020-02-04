Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,802 Shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.97% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 29,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 98,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the period.

Shares of PGHY opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average is $22.91. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.1046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%.

