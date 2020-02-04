Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kirby were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kirby by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Kirby by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kirby by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Kirby by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 168,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Kirby by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 6,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total value of $574,824.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,046.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 3,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $326,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $284,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,743 shares of company stock worth $2,308,665 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEX stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.91. 36,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,261. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $69.71 and a 12 month high of $92.30. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Kirby had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KEX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.29.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

