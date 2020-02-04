KKR & Co Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KKR & Co Inc in a research report issued on Sunday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for KKR & Co Inc’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.15 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 47.50%. KKR & Co Inc’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities lowered KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.09.

Shares of KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.69. KKR & Co Inc has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $32.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 7.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 409,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after purchasing an additional 27,021 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the third quarter worth about $1,074,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in KKR & Co Inc by 3.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in KKR & Co Inc by 11.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the third quarter worth about $1,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

