Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 189,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,320 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $10,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,096 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,684,000 after buying an additional 2,304,769 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,370,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,968,000 after purchasing an additional 796,884 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,574,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,599 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,990,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,586,000 after purchasing an additional 92,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.06. The stock has a market cap of $198.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

