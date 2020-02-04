Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,543.94.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total value of $40,315.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,786.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,658,628 shares of company stock worth $301,254,139 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,485.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,503.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,408.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,280.36. The stock has a market cap of $989.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

