Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $18.13 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 257,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,237 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $18,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHD. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $75.11 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.64 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

