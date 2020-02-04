Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Stock Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $21,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eales John bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $79,572.00. Also, insider Garnsey Colette bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,825.00. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $322.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FleetCor Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.37.

FLT stock opened at $319.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.48 and a fifty-two week high of $322.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

